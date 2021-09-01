Bigg Boss OTT: 'Naagin' Actor Nia Sharma to be Part of Show as Wild Card Entry

It's been three weeks since Bigg Boss OTT premiered on Voot Select. Now, Naagin actor Nia Sharma is all set to enter the house on 1 September. Nia will enter the show as a wild card contestant, and she promises to entertain the audience with her antics.

The actor shared an announcement video on Instagram and spoke about her grand surprise entry. She talked about her love for the show and shared that she is looking forward to her 'smashing' appearance.