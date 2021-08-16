Bigg Boss OTT: Karan Loses His Cool at Divya Agarwal & Shamita Shetty

Karan Johar and Shamita Shetty at Bigg Boss OTT Sunday Ka Vaar episode.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
In Bigg Boss OTT's first 'Sunday Ka Vaar' episode, host Karan Johar lost his cool at Divya Agarwal and Shamita Shetty. A promo shared by Voot showed Karan saying, "Tell me, Divya ma’am, you don’t need to show why you are here. Yeh Bigg Boss ka ghar hai, this is no party. You all are all playing a game, let’s get that straight.”
Karan added, "Divya, mujhe lag raha hai ki inka ghar aap tod rahi hai (I think you are breaking one contestant's home)".
On the other hand Shamita was heard saying, "I really don't care". That did not go down well with Karan. “I will not care about you if you don’t care about yourself and the show.” She was then seen wiping away her tears.
Some time back Divya got an argument with Shamita and called her 'bossy'. Shamita hit back saying this is her fourth stint at a reality show after Bigg Boss 3, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 8 and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 9. “We are not stupid sitting here", she had said.
Published: 16 Aug 2021,12:57 PM IST