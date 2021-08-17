Bigg Boss OTT: Ridhima Pandit Calls Out Pratik Sehajpal For Bullying Her

In the 'Panchayat Task', contestants were asked to select the most 'lazy' contestant. BossMan Raqesh Bapat and BossLady Shamita Shetty listened to everyone and finally chose Karan Nath and Ridhima Pandit. As Karan and Ridhima tried to defend themselves, Pratik reportedly kept interrupting.

This led to a heated argument, with Ridhima screaming in Hindi, "Whenever I talk he (Pratik) interrupts. How will I be able to get my point across? He is troubling and bullying me. This can't go on".

Ridhima reportedly added, "My partner says 'Ridhima has worked', and despite that you take my name. This is intentional and is being done for fun. Why does he trouble me? Who is he to ask me 'Should I give medicine?'".

Ridhima lost her cool on Pratik a few days back also. Pratik had called her out for not washing the dishes after cooking and she had replied in Hindi, "I won't do it as I am not feeling well". When Pratik protested Ridhima said, "Who are you to question me? I am not well, it's like I'm talking to a wall. You enjoy poking people. I am not your servant, I will work when I want to".