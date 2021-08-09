Here Are Some Highlights From 'Bigg Boss OTT' Launch, Hosted by Karan Johar

Malaika Arora and Karan Johar on the launch of Bigg Boss OTT.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Voot's much-awaited show, Bigg Boss OTT, had its premiere on Sunday, 8 August. The digital version of the reality show is being hosted by filmmaker and producer Karan Johar.
Here are some highlights from the launch:
The show began with Karan Johar stating that each male contestant on Bigg Boss OTT will get a connection with a female contestant. As the episode progressed, the female participants chose their partners.
Zeeshan Khan, one of the participants, had grabbed headlines recently after he tried boarding a flight wearing a bathrobe. Zeeshan came to the show, too, donning a bathrobe. He offered Karan a bathrobe and the duo danced to 'Radha Teri Chunari' from Student of the Year.
Malaika Arora set the stage on fire by dancing to 'Param Sundari' from Mimi. The actor then held some fun sessions with the male contestants. Zeeshan Khan and Milind Gaba were asked to do some yoga poses. Pratik Sehejpal and Raqesh Bapat's task was to impress Malaika. Karan Nath and Nishant Bhatt were asked to entertain her by performing a pole dance.
One of the contestants, Pratik Sehajpal, had arguments with almost all the other housemates on the first day itself. When Shamita Shetty complimented him by saying his features resemble those of Korean actors but didn't choose Pratik, he got into a fight with her. He also got into fights with others.
Divya Agarwal could not forge a connection and was nominated for eviction on the launch of the show. The eviction will take place next Sunday. Divya needs to impress the audience to stay on the show..
