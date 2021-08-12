Bigg Boss OTT: Moose Jattana Says She is Bisexual

Recently, Bigg Boss OTT contestant Moose Jattana said on the show that she identifies as bisexual. The social media influencer responded to a question by co-contestant Pratik Sehajpal.

During the live feed of Bigg Boss OTT Moose told Pratik, "I am more attracted to boys. On the spectrum, a connection with a girl is more important to me". Moose added that she would like to marry a girl if she develops a strong relationship with that person.