Bhuvan Bam Is All Set to Make His OTT Debut With 'Taaza Khabar'

Famous Youtuber Bhuvan Bam took to Instagram to announce his new project, Taaza Khabar. The show is set to release on Disney+ Hotstar, later this year.

He captioned the post, writing “Need your wishes for my OTT debut. Your constant support’s been a boon for me. New stuff this year." He is seen holding the script of his new show, which is under the ‘Hotstar specials’ category. His fans were extremely supportive and were quick to drop fire, heart emoticons in the comment section.