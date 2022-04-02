Bhuvan Bam's Video Draws Flak For 'Objectifying Women'; YouTuber Apologises

The NCW has asked the Delhi Police to register a complaint against the comedian.
Quint Entertainment
Celebrities
Published:

Bhuvan Bam apologises after being called out for sexist video.

|

(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Bhuvan Bam apologises after being called out for sexist video.</p></div>

YouTuber Bhuvan Bam's latest video, 'Automatic Gaadi', has been called out for disrespecting and objectifying women. The National Commission of Women has asked the Delhi Police to register a complaint against the comedian.

Following the outrage, Bhuvan has issued an apology saying he removed the part of the video which has hurt people. "I’m aware that a section in my video has hurt some people. I have edited it to remove that part. People who know me know I have utmost respect for women. I had no intention to hurt anyone. A heartfelt apology to everyone whose sentiments have been disregarded", Bhuvan's tweet read.

The video was uploaded last week and has over 12 million views on YouTube. Writer Ashish Nautiyal shared a snippet on Twitter, where a character played by Mr Bam is asking for an automatic car model for a shoot. During the conversation, Mr Bam uses innuendo to imply that the dealer traffics women. Mr Bam then asks his friend "Pahadan chalegi? (Will a model from hilly areas do)."

Several users, including the NCW, called him out for disrespecting women. “@NCWIndia has taken cognisance. Chairperson @sharmarekha has written to @CPDelhi to register FIR & to take strict action in the matter. NCW has also written to Secy, Ministry of Electronics & IT to take appropriate action against the YouTube channel for violating dignity of women,” read a tweet on NCW's official Twitter account.

The section referencing pahadi women has been edited.

Also ReadEveryone Wants to Know How Much I Earn, It's Disrespectful: Bhuvan Bam

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined
SCROLL FOR NEXT