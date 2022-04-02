Bhuvan Bam's Video Draws Flak For 'Objectifying Women'; YouTuber Apologises

The video was uploaded last week and has over 12 million views on YouTube. Writer Ashish Nautiyal shared a snippet on Twitter, where a character played by Mr Bam is asking for an automatic car model for a shoot. During the conversation, Mr Bam uses innuendo to imply that the dealer traffics women. Mr Bam then asks his friend "Pahadan chalegi? (Will a model from hilly areas do)."

Several users, including the NCW, called him out for disrespecting women. “@NCWIndia has taken cognisance. Chairperson @sharmarekha has written to @CPDelhi to register FIR & to take strict action in the matter. NCW has also written to Secy, Ministry of Electronics & IT to take appropriate action against the YouTube channel for violating dignity of women,” read a tweet on NCW's official Twitter account.

The section referencing pahadi women has been edited.