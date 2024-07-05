Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Entertainment Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Hot on web  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Ali Fazal Reveals His Favourite 'Mirzapur' Character & It's Not Munna Tripathi

Ali Fazal Reveals His Favourite 'Mirzapur' Character & It's Not Munna Tripathi

'Mirzapur' season 3 is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Swati Chopra
The cast of Mirzapur 3 speaks to The Quint.
The cast of Mirzapur 3 speaks to The Quint.

(Photo Courtesy: The Quint)

After a three-year wait, Mirzapur Season 3 finally premiered on Amazon Prime Video on 5 July. The crime drama series features Ali Fazal, Shweta Tripathi Sharma, Rasika Dugal, Vijay Varma, Pankaj Tripathi, and Harshita Gaur, among others in the lead roles.

The Quint caught with the cast and the director of the show and spoke to them about the third season, their favourite character arc from Mirzapur, their first auditions, and more.

Speaking about his character Munna Bhaiya, Ali shared, "I thought it was Munna's soft side that stayed with me. I fight my level best to not bring these emotions home. We're only human and if we're living with something for so long; which is why I run. The day Mirzapur gets over, I'm out of their faces for the longest time."

Director Mihir Desai spoke about his favourite character arc from the show and told The Quint,

"These questions are the toughest to answer because I have so many favourites. Even the smaller characters; we're so attached to them. For instance, a character like Raziya - if you see her evolvement throughout the seasons, even she has gone through an arc and that you will see of a lot more in season 3. The characters and their arcs is what the show is completely about, so choosing one is very very difficult."
Mihir said

Watch the video for more.

Video Editor: Veeru Krishan Mohan

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

