Review: Abhishek Bachchan's The Big Bull Is an Exasperating Watch

If you've seen Scam 1992 then the comparisons are inevitable. The format is different especially considering that Scam 1992 could give us all the intimate details of Harshad Mehta's life because of the multiple episodes at its disposal. The two-and-a-half hour runtime of Kookie Gulati's The Big Bull aims to give us a sneak peak into the life and times of the scamster.

Hemant Shah‘s (played by Abhishek Bachchan) eyes light up every time he talks money. He wants to make it big and do it in record time. The ambitious broker who aims to be India’s first billionaire is clearly modeled on Harshad Mehta but, for some reason, is never named so.