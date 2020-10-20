A Suitable Boy's Cast Comments on India Then and Now

The cast of 'A Suitable Boy' talks about how they created characters that will resonate with the audience today.

The cast of 'A Suitable Boy' talks about how they created characters that will resonate with the audience today. | (Photo: Altered by The Quint)

After premiering on BBC One, Mira Nair's A Suitable Boy is all set to drop on Netflix on 23 October. A trailer of the show, adapted from Vikram Seth's book of the same name, has been shared on the streaming platform.

The video shows Tanya Maniktala as Lata, a young girl making up her mind about marriage and forced to choose between several suitors put forward by her mother. Ishaan Khatter plays the role of Maan, a politician's son who is smitten by a courtesan Saeeda Bai (portrayed by Tabu).

A Suitable Boy also recounts the aftermath of Partition - riots and politics that change the lives of these three characters.

The series also stars Rasika Dugal, Ram Kapoor and Namit Das among others.

The Quint spoke with Tanya Maniktala, Rasika Dugal and Shahana Goswami about the upcoming series.