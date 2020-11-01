Beyond James Bond: 5 of the Best Sean Connery Films To Stream

On 31 October, Sean Connery passed away at the age of 90. The actor signed many great roles in his lifetime as an actor but none quite as iconic as the James Bond character. Over the years, many actors have played James Bond but Connery was the first one to don that hat. While we may remember Connery for his James Bond sass, let's take a look at some of his other films that are iconic even today.

1. Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989)

The third instalment in the Indiana Jones franchise, Steven Spielberg's Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade has Connery playing father to Harrison Ford's character. Both Ford and Connery make the perfect father-son pair on screen. The film also stars Alison Doody, Denholm Elliott, Julian Glover, River Phoenix, and John Rhys-Davies. Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade is streaming on Amazon Prime Video and Netflix.

2. The Untouchables (1987)

Based on the book of the same name, The Untouchables explores the American underworld of crime. It is directed by Brian De Palma and stars Sean Connery along with Kevin Costner, Charles Martin Smith, Andy García, and Robert De Niro. The film follows the titular character as he forms the 'Untouchables' team and takes on the world. The Untouchables is streaming on Netflix.

3. Entrapment (1999)

Starring Sean Connery in the lead with Catherine Zeta-Jones, Entrapment is directed by Jon Ameil. Entrapment is a heist film that follows an investigator (Jones as Virginia "Gin" Baker) and a notorious crook (Connery as Robert "Mac" MacDougal) as they team up to pull off a heist at the turn of the new millennium. Entrapment is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

4. Family Business (1989)

A noir crime film, Family Business is directed by Sidney Lumet and based on a book of the same name. It stars Sean Connery, Dustin Hoffman and Matthew Broderick. When Adam (Matthew Broderick) is in need of money, he decides to approach his grandfather (Sean Connery) who has had a comfortable criminal past. Family Business is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

The Rock (1996)

Directed by Michael bay and starring Sean Connery, Nicolas Cage and Ed Harris, The Rock is an action-thriller film. It follows a team of officials appointed by the Pentagon as they break into Alcatraz, where a group of US Force Recon Marines are threatening to launch nerve gas filled rockets upon San Francisco. The Rock is streaming on Hotstar.