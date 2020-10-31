The First James Bond, Actor Sean Connery Passes Away at 90

Actor Sean Connery passes away.

Actor Sean Connery, best known for his big screen portrayal of James Bond, has passed away at the age of 90.

Sean Connery as James Bond.

Connery was the first actor to play James Bond in the popular Bond franchise. The Hollywood star went on to portray the secret agent in seven Bond films including Dr No, From Russia with Love and Goldfinger. Some of his popular non-James Bond films include The Untouchables, Murder on the Orient Express, The Man Who Would Be King, The Name of the Rose, Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade, The Hunt for Red October, The Rock and Finding Forrester.

Born on 25 August, 1930 in Fountainbridge, Edinburgh, Scotland, Connery was officially considered a national treasure in Scotland. He was voted in a 2004 The Sunday Herald as "The Greatest Living Scot" and in a 2011 EuroMillions survey as "Scotland's Greatest Living National Treasure". Connery was also voted by People magazine as both the “Sexiest Man Alive" in 1989 and the "Sexiest Man of the Century” in 1999.

Sean Connery voted as the sexiest man alive by People.

Besides winning these titles, Connery was awarded with an Oscar for Best Supporting Actor for his performance in The Untouchables. The actor also bagged two BAFTAs and three Golden Globes in his career.