Akshay Kumar thanks ex army officer for pointing out mistake in Gorkha poster.
(Image: Altered by The Quint)
Among Akshay Kumar's upcoming projects is Anand L Rai's production Gorkha, a film based on Major General Ian Cardozo, an officer of the Indian Army's Gorkha regiment.
Kumar recently announced the film on his social media by sharing a picture of the poster. He wrote, "Sometimes you come across stories so inspiring that you just want to make them. #Gorkha - on the life of legendary war hero, Major General Ian Cardozo is one such film. Honoured to essay the role of an icon and present this special film."
Check out the poster here:
However, a man on Twitter, retired army officer Maj Manik Jolly pointed out a flaw in the poster and talked about how the Khukri weapon was portrayed wrong. He said that the Khukri is different from a sword since its blade is on the inner side, something that was no accurately represented in the poster.
He uplaoded a picture of the poster alongside an actual Khukri for reference and said, "Dear @akshaykumar ji, as an ex Gorkha officer, my thanks to you for making this movie. However, details matter. Kindly get the Khukri right. The sharp edge is on the other side. It is not a sword. Khukri strikes from inner side of blade. Ref pic of Khukri att. Thanks."
Akshay Kumar saw this tweet too, and responded to it by saying that they would take care of this while making the film and ensuring it was as close to reality as possible.
"Dear Maj Jolly, thank you so much for pointing this out. We’ll take utmost care while filming. I’m very proud and honoured to be making Gorkha. Any suggestions to get it closest to reality would be most appreciated," he wrote.
Gorkha will be directed by Sanjay Chauhan. Akshay Kumar is also set to be seen in Atrangi Re, which will release on Rakshabandhan.
