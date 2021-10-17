Akshay Kumar thanks ex army officer for pointing out mistake in Gorkha poster.

However, a man on Twitter, retired army officer Maj Manik Jolly pointed out a flaw in the poster and talked about how the Khukri weapon was portrayed wrong. He said that the Khukri is different from a sword since its blade is on the inner side, something that was no accurately represented in the poster.

He uplaoded a picture of the poster alongside an actual Khukri for reference and said, "Dear @akshaykumar ji, as an ex Gorkha officer, my thanks to you for making this movie. However, details matter. Kindly get the Khukri right. The sharp edge is on the other side. It is not a sword. Khukri strikes from inner side of blade. Ref pic of Khukri att. Thanks."