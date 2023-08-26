A Bahujan Hero or a Hindutva Hobnobber? The Conflicting Politics of Rajinikanth

Tamil actor and 'Superstar' Rajinikanth recently visited Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow. During the visit, the actor touched the feet of the Chief Minister seeking his blessings.
Tamil actor and 'Superstar' Rajinikanth recently visited Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow. During the visit, the actor touched the feet of the Chief Minister seeking his blessings. This act by the 'Superstar' has created a furore on social media, with people both questioning and defending why a 72-year-old actor had to fall at the feet of a 51-year-old politician.
The actor himself has claimed that whenever he visits a sanyasi or a yogi, it is his habit to fall at their feet even if they are younger than him. But then, Yogi Adiyanath isn't really a religious mendicant in the true sense.
That Rajinikanth chooses to look at such a polarising politician as a sage is indeed puzzling.
But then again, Rajinikanth's warming up to the right wing isn't something new.
In the past, Rajinikanth has also often met and praised Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders like LK Advani and Narendra Modi.
Furthermore, when the actor was in the process of considering his entry into electoral politics, he coined his ideology as 'spiritual politics', evoking his own box-office failure Baba (2002).
However, he never took the plunge citing his poor health condition. But in spite of the glaring evidence, it is still not easy to outrightly label Rajinikanth as a right-wing supporter.
In cinema, the actor's political posturing has been in complete contradiction to his right-wing hobnobbing in recent decades.
Through the late 70s and 80s, Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan have represented the conflicting aspirations of the Tamil public.
In these films, Rajinikanth often represented the aspiration of the Bahujan class, questioning and fighting against the feudal and capitalistic structures.
On the other hand, Kamal Haasan's characters either represented these very structures or at best, played the role of a rebel from a very privileged family.
It was then no surprise that Haasan films were considered to be made for the (elite) 'classes', while Rajinikanth's made for the (Bahujan) 'masses'.
This distinction between their 'mass' and 'class' roles continued till the early 90s.
But witnessing the huge box-office collection of the 'mass' films of Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan slightly changed his posturing in the 90s.
With the release of his Thevar Magan (The Thevar's Son) (1992), he captured the imagination of the intermediate dominant castes and was able to reach an entire new market segment.
Seeing its reception, Rajinikanth, too, followed this strategy and made films like Yajamaan (The Feudal Lord) (1993) that appeased the land-owning, dominant intermediate castes.
Since then, Rajinikanth has been performing the balancing act – by alternatively choosing roles that appeal to the working class, like in Uzhaippali (Factory Worker) (1993), or those that appeal to the feudal class like in Arunachalam (1997) or Padaiyappa (1999).
Sometimes, his roles switch between the working class hero and the feudal prince within the same film as well, as seen in Muthu (1995) and Lingaa (2014).
Even in a rare film like Veera (1994), he plays the Bahujan who only pretends to be a Brahmin in order to woo a Brahmin love interest. The audience are still aware of the character's Bahujan background. He has also not played any Hindutva-appeasing role.
Even his title role in Sri Raghavendrar (1985), he reflects his own personal beliefs at best and doesn't necessarily play it to the gallery.
In recent times, Rajinikanth has played Dalit protagonist roles in the films of Pa Ranjith – Kabali (2016) and Kaala (2018).
Dalit protagonists in such star vehicles have been an entirely new phenomenon. And the superstar's presence in these films have been instrumental in taking the fierce anti-caste politics of the Ambedkarite filmmaker to a wider audience.
To add to this confusion, he strongly backed the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam-Tamil Maanila Congress coalition in the 1996 election and campaigned against the then-incumbent Chief Minister J Jayalalitha – leading to the DMK-TMC alliance's victory.
Going by these political flip-flops of Rajinikanth, there can only be two conclusions:
He is either a politically shrewd individual who strategically compartmentalises the politics he espouses for the box-office from what he stands for in real life.
The other possibility is that he might be just a political novice who is easily confused and at variance with his own earlier stances. And probably, we are unnecessarily confusing ourselves by taking his political stances a little too seriously.
Because if we closely look at his multiple attempts at entering electoral politics and then retreating from them, it is very tempting to wonder if he is, in fact, just a political novice.
(Rajesh Rajamani is a writer and a filmmaker from Chennai, who is known for works like 'The Discreet Charm of the Savarnas' and 'Haiku Love'. He tweets at @rajamanirajesh.)
