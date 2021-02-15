Justice League Trailer: Fans Get a Glimpse of Jared Leto as Joker

Snyder Cut is supposed to be the film's original version as envisioned by Snyder, who had to leave because of a family tragedy. Joss Whedon was brought in by Warner Bros to finish the post-production and reshoot a few scenes.

Zack Snyder’s Justice League is said to be four-hour long, which is double the screen time of the original theatrical cut.

While it releases in the US on 18 March, it is not clear if it will be made available to audiences outside the country because of the unavailability of HBO Max.