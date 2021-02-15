Justice League Trailer: Fans Get a Glimpse of Jared Leto as Joker

Jared Leto as Joker in Justice League trailer.|
The trailer for Zack Snyder's Justice League has dropped. The movie was confirmed after the filmmaker's fans decried the theatrical version that was released in 2017.
The events in Snyder's film are set in the aftermath of Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. In order to save the planet from Steppenwolf, Batman and Wonder Woman assemble a team of superheroes including Flash, Aquaman, and Cyborg. The trailer also introduces us to the villains - starting with Lex Luthor’s “The god is dead” and ending with Jared Leto's Joker.
Snyder Cut is supposed to be the film's original version as envisioned by Snyder, who had to leave because of a family tragedy. Joss Whedon was brought in by Warner Bros to finish the post-production and reshoot a few scenes.
Zack Snyder’s Justice League is said to be four-hour long, which is double the screen time of the original theatrical cut.
While it releases in the US on 18 March, it is not clear if it will be made available to audiences outside the country because of the unavailability of HBO Max.
