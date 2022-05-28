‘Top Gun: Maverick’: Lessons on Making a Sequel That Surpasses the Original

Sequels are a precarious gamble, even with the best of films, but Tom Cruise’s Top Gun: Maverick manages to surpass both expectations and its legacy. Hitting cinemas 36 years after the original Top Gun (released in 1986), directed by Tony Scott, Top Gun: Maverick brought Tom Cruise and his Aviator back to the big screen.

When Top Gun released, it was a huge commercial success and the US Library of Congress even selected the film to be preserved in the National Film Registry. The sequel banks on the charm of the first film and elevates it, becoming an example of how to make a successful sequel.

1. An Interesting, Everlasting Premise

Top Gun is a film about the crème de la crème or the ‘best of the best’ of naval aviators with Tom Cruise at the helm as Lieutenant Pete ‘Maverick’ Mitchell assisted by his Radar Intercept Officer (RIO) Lieutenant (Junior Grade) Nick ‘Goose’ Bradshaw (Anthony Edwards). The duo are sent to TOPGUN, the Naval Fighter Weapons School.