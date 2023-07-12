Wonka Trailer: Timothee Chalamet Stars as the Whimsical Chocolatier In Prequel

In the trailer, we take a look at Willy as he embarks on an adventure to make chocolate and how his venture becomes a success. The film consists of an ensemble cast of actors such as Keegan-Michael Key, Rowan Atkinson, Sally Hawkins, Olivia Colman, Hugh Grant, and Jim Carter.

The film is adapted from Roald Dahl's 1964 novel 'Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.' And the 1971 film adaptation of 'Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory' was considered the original adaptation while Charlie and the Chocolate Factory starred Johnny Depp in the lead role and was somewhat of a spin-off.

There is much excitement around the film which is scheduled to be released on 15 December 2023.