'The Batman' Sequel Announced, Robert Pattinson & Matt Reeves Return

The Batman will officially return for another instalment. Hollywood studio Warner Bros has announced a sequel to its recent superhero film, "The Batman". Robert Pattinson, who essayed the titular role will return along with director Matt Reeves for the sequel.
The Hollywood Reporter noted that the studio shared the news of "The Batman 2" during its presentation at the CinemaCon.
The film featured Batman as the caped crusader who with the help of Catwoman ( Zoe Kravitz) tried to take down the Gothan city criminals. The film was a smash hit and garnered a positive reaction from critics and audience alike. It is the highest-grossing film of 2022, with the film making $759 million worldwide.
Warner Bros. movie chief Toby Emmerich stated, “Matt took one of our most iconic and beloved superheroes and delivered a fresh vision.”
The film also featured Jeffrey Wright as James Gordon, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone, Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth, Colin Farrell as Penguin and Paul Dano as Riddler .
