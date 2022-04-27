'The Batman' Sequel Announced, Robert Pattinson & Matt Reeves Return

The film featured Batman as the caped crusader who with the help of Catwoman ( Zoe Kravitz) tried to take down the Gothan city criminals. The film was a smash hit and garnered a positive reaction from critics and audience alike. It is the highest-grossing film of 2022, with the film making $759 million worldwide.

Warner Bros. movie chief Toby Emmerich stated, “Matt took one of our most iconic and beloved superheroes and delivered a fresh vision.”

The film also featured Jeffrey Wright as James Gordon, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone, Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth, Colin Farrell as Penguin and Paul Dano as Riddler .