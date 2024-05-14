Tabu Joins Hollywood Series 'Dune: Prophecy'

Initially approved in 2019 under the title Dune: The Sisterhood, the series is based on the novel Sisterhood of Dune by Brian Herbert and Kevin J. Anderson. Set 10,000 years before Paul Atreides' rise, the show will explore the expansive Dune universe, focusing on the origins of the Bene Gesserit through the story of two Harkonnen sisters confronting formidable threats to humanity's future.