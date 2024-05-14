Tabu Joins Hollywood Series 'Dune: Prophecy'

Actor Tabu is set to star in the upcoming Hollywood series Dune: Prophecy, a prequel to Denis Villeneuve's 2021 film Dune, as per Variety.
(Photo:X)
Actor Tabu is set to star in the upcoming Hollywood series Dune: Prophecy, a prequel to Denis Villeneuve's 2021 film Dune, as per Variety.
Initially approved in 2019 under the title Dune: The Sisterhood, the series is based on the novel Sisterhood of Dune by Brian Herbert and Kevin J. Anderson. Set 10,000 years before Paul Atreides' rise, the show will explore the expansive Dune universe, focusing on the origins of the Bene Gesserit through the story of two Harkonnen sisters confronting formidable threats to humanity's future.
The series also stars Emily Watson, Olivia Williams, Travis Fimmel, Johdi May, Mark Strong, Sarah-Sofie Boussnina, Josh Heuston, Chloe Lea, Jade Anouka, Faoileann Cunningham, Edward Davis, Aoife Hinds, Chris Mason, and Shalom Brune-Franklin in key roles.
Dune: Part Two was released in March 2024 starring Zendaya, Austin Butler and Timothee Chalamet.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)