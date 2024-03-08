'Dune: Part 2' BO Day 7: Timothee, Zendaya Film Collects Over Rs 16Cr In India

Timothee Chalamet in a still from Dune: Part Two.
(Photo Courtesy: IMDb)
Timothee Chalamet, Zendaya-starrer Dune: Part Two released in theatres on 1 March. As per a report by Sacnilk.com, the Denis Villeneuve directorial has collected over Rs 16 crore in India so far.
The film minted Rs 2.75 crore on day one, Rs 3.8 crore on day two, Rs 4.05 crore on day three and Rs 1.35 crore on day four. On day 5 and 6, Dune: Part Two collected Rs 1.45 crore and Rs 1.37 crore respectively. On the seventh day it earned Rs 1.2 crore nett in India.
The film is the second part of a two-part adaptation of the 1965 novel Dune by Frank Herbert. The film follows Paul Atreidis as he teams up with the Fremen people of the desert planet Arrakis to wage a war against House Harkonnen. The movie boasts of a stellar cast, including Dave Bautista, Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, Javier Bardem, Charlotte Rampling and Stellan Skarsgard. Austin Butler, Lea Seydoux, Florence Pugh, Christopher Walken and Souheila Yacoub. joined the existing cast for the second film.
