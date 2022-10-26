SS Rajamouli's 'RRR' Wins Best International Film At Saturn Awards 2022

A still from Rajamouli's film RRR.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
After making its entry into the 2023 Oscars, filmmaker SS Rajamouli's magnum opus RRR has won the Best Internation Film Award at the 50th Saturn Awards held in Los Angeles on Tuesday night, 25 October. The film starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR in lead roles was recently released in Japan and garnered a lot of praise from the audience there.
Rajamouli's film beat contenders like Downton Abbey: A New Era, Eiffel, I’m Your Man, Riders of Justice, and Silent Night to win the title of the Best International Film. It is also the second Indian film to have won the title after Prabhas starrer Baahubali: The Conclusion, which was also helmed by Rajamouli.
Announcing the news of his big win, Rajamouli shared his acceptance speech from Japan where he said, “I am so glad that our film RRR has won the Saturn Award in the best international film category. I thank the jury on behalf of our entire team. We are super elated.”
Talking about his first Saturn Award that he received for Baahubali: The Conclusion, he further added to his speech, “This is the second Saturn Award for my films. The first one I won was for Baahubali: The Conlusion. I wish I was there in person but due to my prior commitments related to RRR release in Japan, unfortunately I’m unable to attend. I’d like to congratulate all the other winners.”
Presented by the Academy of Science Fiction, Fantasy and Horror Films, Saturn Awards honours genre-fiction films, in television and OTT as well.
