SS Rajamouli's 'RRR' Becomes Third Highest-Grossing Indian Film in Japan

The adventure drama has achieved a rare feet in Japan, with over 1.2 lakh viewers who watched the film in cinemas in the last 17 days. With such historic collection, the film has reportedly collected Rs 1200 crore nett at the global box office.

Taking to Twitter, RRR's official handle shared the news with their fans and wrote, "The Rage of #RRRMovie’s Run at Japan’s Box office is unstoppable. Since the release, the film is constantly receiving lots of appreciation. We are happy to share that our film got 1,22,727 footfalls by 3rd weekend (17 days). ありがとう日本 (Thank you Japan) heart emoji."