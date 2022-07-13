IMDb Top Indian Films of 2022 According to Fans: The Kashmir Files, RRR in Top 3

Posters for The Kashmir Files and RRR.
(Photo Courtesy: IMDb)
IMDb has released its list of the 10 most popular Indian films of 2022 so far. The list includes titles that have an IMDb user rating of 7 or higher and were released between 1 January and 30 June. The films garnered the most IMDb page views in India within 4 weeks after their release.
Here’s a list of the top 10 films and their current (13 July 2022) ratings:
1. The Kashmir Files (8.3)
A poster for The Kashmir Files.
2. K.G.F: Chapter 2 (8.5)
Yash in a poster for K.G.F: Chapter 2.
3. RRR (8.0)
The poster for RRR featuring Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt, and Ajay Devgn.
4. Gangubai Kathiawadi (7.0)
Alia Bhatt in the poster for Gangubai Kathiawadi.
5. Vikram (8.6)
Kamal Haasan in a still from Vikram.
6. Jhund (7.4)
Jhund stars Amitabh Bachchan.
7. Samrat Prithviraj (7.0)
Akshay Kumar in a still from Samrat Prithviraj.
8. Runway 34 (7.1)
Runway 34 stars Ajay Devgn and Amitabh Bachchan.
9. A Thursday (7.8)
Yami Gautam in A Thursday.
10. Hridayam (8.1)
Pranav Mohanlal in Hridayam.
IMDb also released a list of the most popular web series according to fans in India and Campus Diaries, The Great Indian Murder, and Rocket Boys secured the top 3 spots. Here’s a list of the top 10 web series (and the ratings):
Campus Diaries
The Great Indian Murder
Rocket Boys
Panchayat
Human
Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein
Apharan
Escaype Life
Mai
The Fame Game