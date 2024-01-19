It’s SRK's 'Pathaan' & 'Jawan' vs 'John Wick 4' at Vulture's 2023 Stunt Awards

Shah Rukh's Jawan is nominated in the Best Stunt in an Action Film category, where it contends with formidable titles such as The Equalizer 3, Extraction 2, John Wick: Chapter 4, and Mission: Impossible—Dead Reckoning Part One.

Additionally, the Atlee-directed film has secured a nomination in the Best Vehicular Stunt category, facing competition from films like Fast X, Ferrari, John Wick: Chapter 4, and Mission: Impossible—Dead Reckoning Part One.

In another feat, Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's collaboration in Pathaan earned a nomination in the Best Aerial Stunt category, where it competes with other acclaimed titles such as Extraction 2, Godzilla Minus One, Kandahar, and Mission: Impossible—Dead Reckoning Part One.

Furthermore, both SRK films find themselves nominated in the prestigious category of Best Overall Action Film, an accolade recognizing the best film for overall stunt work. The contenders in this category include Extraction 2 starring Chris Hemsworth, Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible-Dead Reckoning Part One, Keanu Reeves' John Wick: Chapter 4, Guy Ritchie's The Covenant, and Joel Kinnaman's Silent Night, among other notable entries.