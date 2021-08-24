Spider-Man: No Way Home Trailer: Tom Holland Promises a Thrilling Ride

Tom Holland in Spider Man: No Way Home.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
The trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home was released on Tuesday, a day after it was allegedly leaked online. Tom Holland reprises the role of Peter Parker and Spider Man in the movie.
Spider-Man: No Way Home will show Peter on the run, as he has to ensure that very few people know of his other identity as Spider-Man. That way, Peter can keep his near and dear ones safe. The trailer begins with Peter asking Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) for help, and to reverse time. Peter wants to go back to the time when no one knew he was Spider-Man. Doctor Strange obliges and thereby ensues another adventure. In the new teaser-trailer, we see a lot of action and the return of the old villains. We also get a hint that Green Goblin and Dr Octopus might make appearances.
The movie has the same multiverse concept that was introduced by Loki. Zendaya, JB Smoove, Jacob Batalon and Marisa Tomei will feature in this film too. Directed by Jon Watts, Spider Man: No Way Home is scheduled to release on 17 December.
