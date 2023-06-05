Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Entertainment Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Cinema Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Records Highest Opening For an Animated Film

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Records Highest Opening For an Animated Film

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse hit the Indian screens on Thursday, 1 June.
Quint Entertainment
Cinema
Published:

A still from Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

|

(Photo Courtesy: YouTube)

)<div class="paragraphs"><p>A still from <em>Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.</em></p></div>

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse has become the first animated film with the highest opening record of Rs 18.84 crore in India. The animated film is the first to earn a double-digit collection within its first week in the country.

The sequel has made double the lifetime collections of its prequel, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, as per reports. So far, the film has grossed a box-office collection of Rs 22.87 crore.

According to reports, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse has become the second-highest opener with a collection of an estimated $120.5 million over the weekend in the United States.

The film hit the Indian screens on Thursday, 1 June. The sequel takes us through Miles Morales' journey into the multi-dimensions of the Spider-verse and how he manages to build his reputation as Spider-Man.

The animated film is directed by Kemp Powers, Justin K Thompson, and Joaquim Dos Santos.

