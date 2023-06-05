Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Records Highest Opening For an Animated Film

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse has become the first animated film with the highest opening record of Rs 18.84 crore in India. The animated film is the first to earn a double-digit collection within its first week in the country.

The sequel has made double the lifetime collections of its prequel, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, as per reports. So far, the film has grossed a box-office collection of Rs 22.87 crore.