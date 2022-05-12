Saba Azad, Namit Das All Set To Star in, ‘Minimum’; An Indian Immigrant Drama

Moreover, the film is produced by Shiladitya Bora (Platoon One Films) and Radhika Lavu (Ellanar Films). Molla was also selected for the Berlinale talent program this year. To that end, the film also features other program participants Bora, producer Marija Stojnic and cinematographer Pooja Gupte.

The director, Rumana told Variety, “I’ve always felt inclined towards writing and it was just a matter of finding the right story that stood the test of time. The inspiration for ‘Minimum’ came from my own observations. I have seen a lot of transactional marriages of different kinds. Especially abroad, there are a lot of people who get married but don’t reveal the entire truth about themselves. But more than that, the uniqueness of the film will lie in its treatment of such situations – exploring our cultural differences with warmth, affection and humor.”