Saba Azad, Namit Das All Set To Star in, ‘Minimum’; An Indian Immigrant Drama

Minimum
Rumana Molla, an Indian origin, Belgian actor is all set to make her directorial debut with Minimum – an Indian immigrant drama set in Belgium. The shootings are scheduled to go on floors this June. The film stars, Saba Azad, Geetanjali Kulkarni, and Namit Das, with Rumana playing one of the major roles. It follows the character of Fauzia, a newlywed immigrant, being held captive by her mother-in-law in Belgium.
Moreover, the film is produced by Shiladitya Bora (Platoon One Films) and Radhika Lavu (Ellanar Films). Molla was also selected for the Berlinale talent program this year. To that end, the film also features other program participants Bora, producer Marija Stojnic and cinematographer Pooja Gupte.
The director, Rumana told Variety, “I’ve always felt inclined towards writing and it was just a matter of finding the right story that stood the test of time. The inspiration for ‘Minimum’ came from my own observations. I have seen a lot of transactional marriages of different kinds. Especially abroad, there are a lot of people who get married but don’t reveal the entire truth about themselves. But more than that, the uniqueness of the film will lie in its treatment of such situations – exploring our cultural differences with warmth, affection and humor.”
