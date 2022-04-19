It's All Coming Back To Me: Priyanka Chopra's Hollywood Film Gets A Release Date

Priyanka Chopra’s It’s All Coming Back To Me is all set to release on 20 February, 2023. Sam Heughan, Priyanka’s co-star, shared an Instagram post to announce the date. He wrote, “'It’s all coming back to me. With the brilliant @priyankachopra and of course, music by @celinedion February 10th 2023.”

Sam later deleted the post, but Deadline also reported the same. He went on to share the link to Deadline’s report on Instagram.