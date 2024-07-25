‘Inside Out 2’ Becomes Highest-Grossing Animated Film in History

advertisement
Pixar’s Inside Out 2 has overtaken Disney's Frozen II to become the highest-grossing Hollywood animated film ever, earning $1.462 billion worldwide. The film has made $601 million domestically and $861.8 million internationally.
Frozen II, which grossed $1.451 billion in 2019, is now the second highest-grossing animated film. It is followed by The Super Mario Bros. Movie ($1.361 billion), Frozen ($1.274 billion), Incredibles 2 ($1.242 billion), Minions ($1.157 billion), Toy Story 4 ($1.072 billion), Despicable Me 3 ($1.032 billion), and Finding Dory ($1 billion).
The plot of the film follows Joy, Sadness, Anger, Fear, and Disgust have been working well together. But when Anxiety arrives, they don't know how to react.
In 2015, Inside Out topped out at $858.8 million globally.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)