‘Inside Out 2’ Becomes Highest-Grossing Animated Film in History

Pixar’s Inside Out 2 has overtaken Disney's Frozen II to become the highest-grossing Hollywood animated film ever, earning $1.462 billion worldwide. The film has made $601 million domestically and $861.8 million internationally.

Frozen II, which grossed $1.451 billion in 2019, is now the second highest-grossing animated film. It is followed by The Super Mario Bros. Movie ($1.361 billion), Frozen ($1.274 billion), Incredibles 2 ($1.242 billion), Minions ($1.157 billion), Toy Story 4 ($1.072 billion), Despicable Me 3 ($1.032 billion), and Finding Dory ($1 billion).