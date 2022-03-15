‘Most Beautiful Inside Out’: Ranbir’s Sister Riddhima & Neetu Wish Alia on B’Day

Neetu Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor wished Alia Bhatt on her birthday.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Alia Bhatt turns a year older today (15 March) and her partner Ranbir Kapoor’s mother Neetu Kapoor and sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni took to social media to wish her. Neetu shared a photo of herself Alia Bhatt, twinning in black, and wrote, “Happy birthday to the most beautiful inside out.”
Riddhima posted a picture with Alia and Neetu with the message, “Happiest bday my beautiful Aaloo! Love you so much.” Riddhima’s daughter Samara can also be seen in the picture.
Alia is celebrating her birthday with a vacation with her mother Soni Razdan and sister Shaheen Bhatt. Shaheen has been sharing pictures from their vacation.
Alia recently attended the special screening of Rishi Kapoor’s last film Sharmaji Namkeen with Ranbir, Randhir Kapoor, Neetu, and others. Alia also opened up about her relationship in a conversation with journalist Barkha Dutt, “It’s strange. Ranbir says that to me all the time… He says this to me. You’re a strange person, strange being. He says that a lot. You’re an alien. What are you? You’re an alien.”
Filmmaker Ayan Mukerji shared Alia’s first look as Isha from her upcoming film Brahmastra on the actor’s birthday. The film also stars Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan. Alia Bhatt was last seen in the film Gangubai Kathiawadi which was well-appreciated by the audience and critics.
Alia also has SS Rajamouli’s RRR, Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, and her Hollywood debut Heart of Stone lined up for release.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)