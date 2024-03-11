Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Entertainment Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Cinema Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Oscars 2024: Priyanka Chopra Backed 'To Kill A Tiger' Loses to This Documentary

Oscars 2024: Priyanka Chopra Backed 'To Kill A Tiger' Loses to This Documentary

To Kill A Tiger was nominated in the Best Documentary Feature Film category.
The poster of To Kill A Tiger.

(Photo Courtesy: IMDb)

India-set Canadian documentary To Kill A Tiger was nominated at this year's Oscars in the Best Documentary Feature Film category. As the winner was announced, the film lost to 20 Days in Mariupol. The other nominees in the category were Bobi Wine: The People’s President, The Eternal Memory, Four Daughters. 

To Kill A Tiger is directed by Delhi-born Canadian filmmaker Nisha Pahuja, and is available for streaming on Netflix.

The documentary follows a Jharkhand family, campaigning for justice after their teenage daughter was raped. As per the film's official synopsis, To Kill A Tiger is a “cinematic documentary” that chronicles the struggles of the 13-year-old girl’s father, who gets the men accused of rape arrested but his “relief is short-lived, as the villagers and their leaders launch a sustained campaign to force the family to drop the charges.”

Actors Priyanka Chopra, Dev Patel and Mindy Kaling serve as executive producers on the film.

