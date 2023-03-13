Oscars 2023: Shaunak Sen's 'All That Breathes' Loses to 'Navalny'

Shaunak Sen's All That Breathes lost to Navalny at this year's Oscars.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
Filmmaker Shaunak Sen's All That Breathes missed out on the Oscar for Best Documentary Feature Film at this year's Academy Awards. The Oscar went to Navalny. The three other nominees in the category were All The Beauty And The Bloodshed, Fire Of Love, A House Made Of Splinters .
After Writing With Fire was nominated in the same category at last year's Oscars, All That Breathes is the second Indian film to compete in this category.
All That Breathes follows the story of two brothers, Saud and Nadeem, who run a bird clinic in Delhi - over 20,000 injured birds of prey have been rescued and cured in the clinic in two decades.
Navalny, on the other hand, is about the poisoning that nearly killed Alexei Navalny, Russia's most prominent opposition leader, and his detention upon his 2021 return to Moscow. The documentary follows Navalny as he recovers in Germany from his poisoning in Siberia with a Soviet-era nerve toxin. Western nations claimed it was a Russian state assassination attempt to silence the very vocal critic of President Vladimir Putin. However, the Kremlin denied involvement. The documentary is directed by Daniel Roher.
