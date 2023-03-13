Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Entertainment Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Cinema Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019'There Was Only One Wish on My Mind': MM Keeravani on Naatu Naatu's Oscar Win

'There Was Only One Wish on My Mind': MM Keeravani on Naatu Naatu's Oscar Win

RRR's song 'Naatu Naatu' took home an Oscar in the Best Original Song category.
Quint Entertainment
Cinema
Published:

An ecstatic MM Keeravani after Naatu Naatu won an Oscar in the Best Original song category.

|

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

)<div class="paragraphs"><p>An ecstatic MM Keeravani after Naatu Naatu won an Oscar in the Best Original song category.</p></div>

It's a huge win for India at the 95th Academy Awards, being held at Los Angeles. RRR's 'Naatu Naatu' won an Oscar in the Best Original Song category. The song has been composed by MM Keeravani and sung by Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava. Directed by SS Rajamouli, RRR stars Ram Charan and Jr NTR in lead roles.

During his acceptance speech Keeravani said, "I grew up listening to 'The Carpenters' and now here I am with the Oscars."

Picking from the The Carpenters' track 'Top of the World', he added, "There was only one wish on my mind, so was Rajamouli's and my family's. RRR has to win, pride of every Indian and must put me on the top of the world."

Also ReadOscars 2023: RRR's 'Naatu Naatu' Takes Home Best Original Song Award

This is the second time an Indian song won big at the Oscars. In 2009, ‘Jai Ho’ (from Slumdog Millionaire) composed by AR Rahman became the first song to achieve the historic win.

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

SCROLL FOR NEXT