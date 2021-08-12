Chloe Zhao Says She is 'Blown Away' by Denis Villeneuve’s ‘Dune’

Filmmaker Chloe Zhao is all praise for Denis Villeneuve’s Dune.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
Oscar-winning filmmaker Chloe Zhao has seen an early theatrical screening of Denis Villeneuve's highly-anticipated Dune adaptation and says she's 'blown away by the experience'. In an interview with Sight and Sound magazine, Zhao called the film, which is set to have its world premiere on 3 September at the Venice Film Festival, 'incredible' and 'cinematic'. The Nomadland director also said she hopes people get to see Dune in a theatre.
While responding to a question about the future of the cinematic medium Zhao told the publication, "I'm both really hopeful and also really terrified so it varies every day".
Villeneuve also wants the film to be experienced in theatres, like Zhao. Hence, Warner Bros has decided to release Dune on 22 October in cinema halls. It will also be available on their OTT platform on the same day.
