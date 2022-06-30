Filmmaker Nalin Pandya Becomes First Gujarati to Join Oscars Committee

He spoke about his selection as per a report by The Indian Express and said, “I feel honored -and empowered. Somehow many years ago I chose a path that was difficult and unwalkable. Today is a glory day. What I did in my solitude finally echoes in multitudes. Thank you, Academy, for believing in my cinema and encouraging me to go on. I am super excited about this new beginning. A new journey commences today.”

“It’s ( The Academy selection) a huge recognition for me. I was invisible to the rest of India, but very visible to the world. Huge honour, finally what I have been doing for 17 years alone, somewhere is echoed by big directors,” he went on to add.