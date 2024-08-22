Lionsgate Pulls Megalopolis Trailer Over Made-Up Critic Quotes, Issues Apology

The trailer opens with Coppola addressing critics who initially gave negative reviews to his classic films, The Godfather and Apocalypse Now, which later became some of the most celebrated movies of all time.

It seems like Coppola is responding to the criticism Megalopolis faced after its Cannes premiere, urging the audience not to be swayed by what they've read.

However, Lionsgate is retracting its latest trailer for Francis Ford Coppola's epic Megalopolis because the quotes used were fabricated and attributed to well-known film critics.

“Lionsgate is immediately recalling our trailer for ‘Megalopolis,'” a Lionsgate spokesperson said in a statement provided to Variety.

They added, “We offer our sincere apologies to the critics involved and to Francis Ford Coppola and American Zoetrope for this inexcusable error in our vetting process. We screwed up. We are sorry.”

The trailer attempted to position Coppola's latest film as a masterpiece, in line with his iconic works The Godfather and Apocalypse Now.