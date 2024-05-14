'Felt Harsh': Chris Hemsworth On Scorsese, Coppola Criticising Superhero Films

Chris Hemsworth reacts to the criticism of superhero films.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Hollywood actor Chris Hemsworth has said that the criticism of Marvel superhero films by Martin Scorsese and Francis Ford Coppola "felt harsh" to him.
In 2019, Scorsese made headlines by saying that superhero films are "theme park experience" and "not cinema." Coppola even called the superhero films "despicable."
Hemsworth, who is known for playing Thor in multiple Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) films, told The Times of London that he has been a fan of the filmmakers due to their extensive filmography.
Hemsworth also countered Scorsese's claim that superhero films have an adverse effect on mid-budget and indie cinema. "Cinema-going did not change because of superheroes, but because of smartphones and social media. Superhero films actually kept people in the cinemas during that transition and now people are coming back. So they deserve a little more appreciation," he said.
Hemsworth, who has starred in eight MCU films, further said that if he were to play a superhero again he would try to do something different with the character. "If I ever went back to (Thor) I’d wonder how we could change it again. But there is a superhero curse in the sense you get pigeonholed, and I’ve felt a little hamstrung with what I could do, so (I) desperately wanted something to scare the shit out of me. And Furiosa did," he said, referring to his upcoming movie Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga.