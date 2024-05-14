'Felt Harsh': Chris Hemsworth On Scorsese, Coppola Criticising Superhero Films

Hollywood actor Chris Hemsworth has said that the criticism of Marvel superhero films by Martin Scorsese and Francis Ford Coppola "felt harsh" to him.

In 2019, Scorsese made headlines by saying that superhero films are "theme park experience" and "not cinema." Coppola even called the superhero films "despicable."

Hemsworth, who is known for playing Thor in multiple Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) films, told The Times of London that he has been a fan of the filmmakers due to their extensive filmography.