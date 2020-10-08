'Jurassic World: Dominion' Shoot Halted Because of COVID-19 Cases

Some members on the set have tested COVID-19 positive.

Filming on the new Jurassic World movie at Pinewood Studios in the United Kingdom has been suspended after a few members on the set tested positive for coronavirus. Director Colin Trevorrow shared the news on social media.

"Woke up to the news we had a few positive Coronavirus tests on Jurassic World: Dominion. All tested negative shortly after, but due to our safety protocols we’re going to pause for two weeks. Back soon", Trevorrow tweeted.

A spokesperson for Universal Pictures said they were informed of the positive tests on Wednesday (7 October) night and that all tested negative on Thursday (8 October) morning.

“The safety and well-being of our entire cast and crew is paramount,” the spokesperson added. “Those who initially tested positive are currently self-isolating, as are those who they have come into contact with.”

On Tuesday, Universal said that the release of Jurassic World: Dominion was being delayed a year to June 2022.

The franchise, starring Chris Pratt, was one of the first major Hollywood productions to restart after pandemic-related shutdowns.

(With inputs from Associated Press)