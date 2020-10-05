Daniel Craig-Starrer ‘No Time to Die’ to Now Release in 2021

Actor Daniel Craig is set for his last outing as James Bond in the upcoming movie No Time to Die. The 25th film in the Bond franchise was supposed to hit the theatres in April this year. But due to the coronavirus pandemic the makers decided to postpone the release to November.

Now, the film has been pushed further. An official statement in the website 007 read, "MGM, Universal and Bond producers, Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli, announced the release of No Time To Die, the 25th film in the James Bond series, will be delayed until 2 April 2021 in order to be seen by a worldwide theatrical audience. We understand the delay will be disappointing to our fans but we now look forward to sharing No Time To Die next year."