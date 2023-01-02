'May Release Or May Not': Fawad On The Legend of Maula Jatt's Release In India

The poster for The Legend of Maula Jatt, featuring Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan among others.
(Photo Courtesy: IMDb)
Fawad Khan's film The Legend of Maula Jatt has raked in over 10 million dollars according to the director of the film, Bilal Lashari. The actor in an interview shared his thoughts on the raging success of the film and its potential release in India.
The actor opened up about the potential release of the film in India, speaking to CNN, he said:
The director of the film went on to tweet, "Perfect timing as #thelegendofmaulajatt crosses 100 Cr. tonight at the Box Office in Pakistan and $10 milion worldwide. Once again, a big thank you to team MJ and fans of #TLOMJ across the world who made this film a roaring success. Wishing you all a very happy new year!"
The Legend of Maula Jatt was released in Pakistan on 13 October and opened to rave reviews from both critics and audiences alike. Moreover, the film was supposed to release here on 30 December in India but the release was cancelled. The film stars Mahira Khan in an important role.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)