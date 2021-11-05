Critics' Review: Despite Attractive Diversity, 'Eternals' is an Uncertain Film

Chloe Zhao’s highly-anticipated directorial venture Eternals hit the theatres on Friday, 5 November. The movie features every member of the Eternals including Gemma Chan as Sersi, Kumail Nanjiani as Kingo, Lia McHugh as Sprite, Brian Tyree Henry as Phastos, Lauren Ridloff as Makkari, Barry Keoghan as Druig, Don Lee as Gilgamesh, and Angelina Jolie as Thena.

It follows the return of the Eternals who’ve been in hiding for decades but have returned to face the enemy: the Deviants. Both the Eternals and the Deviants have been created by Celestials, a set of extra-terrestrial cosmic beings.

Here's what critics have to say about the movie: