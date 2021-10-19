Angelina Jolie Stuns at the Eternals Premiere Night Accompanied by Her Kids

Angelina Jolie attended the premiere night of her upcoming film Eternals with her five children. She was seen posing with Maddox, Zahara, Shiloh, and twins Vivienne and Knox. Oscar-winning filmmaker Chloe Zhao directed Eternals, which will release on 5 November in theatres after several delays due to pandemic.

While Angelina Jolie looked stunning in a brown strapless gown, daughter Zahara Marley Jolie-Pitt borrowed her mother's champagne coloured gown from Elie Saab Coutoure. Angelina had worn the gown to the 2014 Academy Awards.