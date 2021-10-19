Angelina Jolie Stuns at the Eternals Premiere Night Accompanied by Her Kids

Angelina Jolie appeared with her five children on the premiere night of Marvel's Eternals
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
Angelina Jolie attended the premiere night of her upcoming film Eternals with her five children. She was seen posing with Maddox, Zahara, Shiloh, and twins Vivienne and Knox. Oscar-winning filmmaker Chloe Zhao directed Eternals, which will release on 5 November in theatres after several delays due to pandemic.
While Angelina Jolie looked stunning in a brown strapless gown, daughter Zahara Marley Jolie-Pitt borrowed her mother's champagne coloured gown from Elie Saab Coutoure. Angelina had worn the gown to the 2014 Academy Awards.
Angelina Jolie at the 2014 Academy Awards.
Angelina Jolie at the backstage at the 2014 Oscars in the champagne dress.
Her Eternals co-stars Kumail Nanjiani, Kit Harrington, Gemm Chan, Salma Hayek, and Richard Madden, among others also attended the star-studded affair.
Angelina Jolie with her five kids at the Eternals premiere.
Angelina Jolie and Gemma Chan at the Eternals premiere.
Take a look at more pictures from the premiere:
Eternals will pick off after the events of Avengers: Endgame and will answer questions about why the Eternals didn't interfere when Thanos was a threat to all humankind, and why they're back now.
Marvel Studios uploaded a series of pictures from the premiere night with the caption, “A night that’s Eternal”.
Brian Tyree Henry with Eternals director Chloe Zhao and Angelina Jolie.
Richard Madden at the Eternals premiere.
Eternals co-star Salma Hayek.
Gemma Chan and Richard Madden.
Kit Harington at the Eternals premiere.
Angelina plays the role of Thena in Eternals. Thena is a warrior who is possessed with speed, strength and stamina. The film features Richard Madden as Ikaris, Salma Hayek as Ajak, Gemma Chan as Sersi, Kumail Nanjiani as Kingo, Brian Tyree Henry as Phastos, Lauren Ridloff as Makkari, Lia McHugh as Sprite, Barry Keoghan as Druig, and Don Lee as Gilgamesh.
Kit Harington, of Game of Thrones fame, is going to play the role of Dane Whiteman, who is associated with Eternals.
Recently Marvel Studios shared a clip from Eternals on Instagram which features some of the Eternals' superpowers and a proper look into the film's antagonists- the Deviants.
