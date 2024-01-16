Emmy Awards 2024 Full List of Winners: 'Succession', 'The Bear' & 'Beef' Win Big

'Succession', 'The Bear' & 'Beef' Win Big.
The 75th Emmy Awards was held at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles on Monday. The Bear, Succession and Beef were the big winners at the award ceremony. Some notable first-time winners included Jeremy Allen White and Ayo Edebiri from The Bear and Steven Yeun and Ali Wong from Beef.
Andor
Better Call Saul
The Crown
House of the Dragon
The Last of Us
Succession – WINNER
The White Lotus
Yellowjackets
Abbott Elementary
Barry
The Bear – WINNER
Jury Duty
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Only Murders in the Building
Ted Lasso
Wednesday
Sharon Horgan, Bad Sisters
Melanie Lynskey, Yellowjackets
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us
Keri Russell, The Diplomat
Sarah Snook, Succession – WINNER
Jeff Bridges, The Old Man
Brian Cox, Succession
Kieran Culkin, Succession – WINNER
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us
Jeremy Strong, Succession
Beef – WINNER
Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Daisy Jones & The Six
Fleishman Is in Trouble
Obi-Wan Kenobi
Lizzy Caplan, Fleishman Is in Trouble
Jessica Chastain, George & Tammy
Dominique Fishback, Swarm
Kathryn Hahn, Tiny Beautiful Things
Riley Keough, Daisy Jones & The Six
Ali Wong, Beef – WINNER
Taron Egerton, Black Bird
Kumail Nanjiani, Welcome to Chippendale’s
Evan Peters, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Daniel Radcliffe, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story
Michael Shannon, George and Tammy
Steven Yeun, Beef – WINNER
Benjamin Caron, Andor
Dearbhla Walsh, Bad Sisters
Peter Hoar, The Last of Us
Andrij Parekh, Succession
Mark Mylod, Succession – WINNER
Lorene Scafaria, Succession
Mike White, The White Lotus
Lee Sung Jin, Beef – WINNER
Joel Kim Booster, Fire Island
Taffy Brodesser-Akner, Fleishman Is in Trouble
Patrick Aison and Dan Trachtenberg, Prey
Janine Nabers and Donald Glover, Swarm
Al Yankovic and Eric Appel , Weird: The Al Yankovic Story
Beau Willimon, Andor
Sharon Horgan, Dave Finkel, and Brett Baer, Bad Sisters
Gordon Smith, Better Call Saul
Peter Gould, Better Call Saul
Craig Mazin, The Last of Us
Jesse Armstrong, Succession – WINNER
Mike White, The White Lotus
Murray Bartlett, Welcome to Chippendales
Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird – WINNER
Richard Jenkins, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Joseph Lee, Beef
Ray Liotta, Black Bird
Young Mazino, Beef
Jesse Plemons, Love and Death
Lee Sung Jin, Beef – WINNER
Jake Schreier, Beef
Carl Franklin, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Paris Barclay, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Jonathan Dayton and Valerie Faris, Fleishman Is in Trouble
Dan Trachtenberg, Prey
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah – WINNER
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Late Night With Seth Meyers
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
The Problem With Jon Stewart
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver – WINNER
Late Night With Seth Meyers
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
Saturday Night Live
The Amazing Race
RuPaul’s Drag Race – WINNER
Survivor
Top Chef
The Voice
Bill Hader, Barry
Christopher Storer, The Bear – WINNER
Mekki Leeper, Jury Duty
John Hoffman, Matteo Borghese and Rob Turbovsky, Only Murders in the Building
Chris Kelly and Sarah Schneider, The Other Two
Brendan Hunt, Joe Kelly and Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Bill Hader, Barry
Christopher Storer, The Bear – WINNER
Amy Sherman-Palladino, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Mary Lou Belli, The Ms. Pat Show
Declan Lowney, Ted Lasso
Tim Burton, Wednesday
Annaleigh Ashford, Welcome to Chippendale’s
Maria Bello, Beef
Claire Danes, Fleishman Is in Trouble
Juliette Lewis, Welcome to Chippendale’s
Camila Morrone, Daisy Jones and the Six
Niecy Nash-Betts, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story – WINNER
Merritt Wever, Tiny Beautiful Things
A Black Lady Sketch Show
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver – WINNER
Saturday Night Live
Bill Hader, Barry
Jason Segel, Shrinking
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear – WINNER
Anthony Carrigan, Barry
Phil Dunster, Ted Lasso
Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
James Marsden, Jury Duty
Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear – WINNER
Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary
Henry Winkler, Barry
F Murray Abraham, The White Lotus
Nicholas Braun, Succession
Michael Imperioli, The White Lotus
Theo James, The White Lotus
Matthew Macfadyen, Succession – WINNER
Alan Ruck, Succession
Will Sharpe, The White Lotus
Alexander Skarsgård, Succession
Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus – WINNER
Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
Meghann Fahy, The White Lotus
Sabrina Impacciatore, The White Lotus
Aubrey Plaza, The White Lotus
Rhea Seehorn, Better Call Saul
J Smith-Cameron, Succession
Simona Tabasco, The White Lotus
Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs Maisel
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary – WINNER
Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face
Jenna Ortega, Wednesday
Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs Maisel
Ayo Edebiri, The Bear – WINNER
Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary
Juno Temple, Ted Lasso
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
Jessica Williams, Shrinking
