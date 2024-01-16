Emmy Awards 2024 Full List of Winners: 'Succession', 'The Bear' & 'Beef' Win Big

Drama series

Andor

Better Call Saul

The Crown

House of the Dragon

The Last of Us

Succession – WINNER

The White Lotus

Yellowjackets

Comedy series

Abbott Elementary

Barry

The Bear – WINNER

Jury Duty

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Only Murders in the Building

Ted Lasso

Wednesday

Lead actress in a drama series

Sharon Horgan, Bad Sisters

Melanie Lynskey, Yellowjackets

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale

Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us

Keri Russell, The Diplomat

Sarah Snook, Succession – WINNER

Lead actor in a drama series

Jeff Bridges, The Old Man

Brian Cox, Succession

Kieran Culkin, Succession – WINNER

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us

Jeremy Strong, Succession

Limited or anthology series

Beef – WINNER

Dahmer - Monster: ​​The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Daisy Jones & The Six

Fleishman Is in Trouble

Obi-Wan Kenobi

Lead actress in a limited or anthology series or movie

Lizzy Caplan, Fleishman Is in Trouble

Jessica Chastain, George & Tammy

Dominique Fishback, Swarm

Kathryn Hahn, Tiny Beautiful Things

Riley Keough, Daisy Jones & The Six

Ali Wong, Beef – WINNER

Lead actor in a limited or anthology series or movie

Taron Egerton, Black Bird

Kumail Nanjiani, Welcome to Chippendale’s

Evan Peters, Monster: ​​The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Daniel Radcliffe, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story

Michael Shannon, George and Tammy

Steven Yeun, Beef – WINNER