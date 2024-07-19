Dune Prophecy Teaser: Tabu Emerges as a Formidable Force in New Sci-Fi Series

advertisement
The latest teaser for Dune: Prophecy features Bollywood icon Tabu. In a captivating sequence, Tabu's regal presence and enigmatic aura have been widely praised by fans.
The teaser shows Tabu in an elaborate costume that combines futuristic elements with ancient mystique. Her intricate headpiece and flowing robes, adorned with detailed patterns, create a mesmerizing image that has captivated viewers.
Take a look:
Created by Diane Ademu-John, Dune: Prophecy is set in the same universe as Dune and Dune 2, both praised for their visual splendor and epic storytelling. While little is known about Tabu's character, fans are eager to see how the show unfolds.
The two films feature Zendaya and Timothee Chalamet in lead roles.
