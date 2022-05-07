Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness: 4th Biggest H'Wood Opener in India

The long awaited release of Doctor Strange Multiverse of Madness sent Marvel fans into a frenzy. Starring Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange, the movie had a strong first day at the box office in India. The film earned Rs 27.5 crore on its first day, falling just a little short of the previous Marvel release, Spider-Man: No Way Home, which earned Rs 33 crore.

It could just be the film that dethrones KGF Chapter 2 at the box office. With a gross of Rs 27.50 crore, the film has become the fourth highest opening day grosser for a Hollywood release. Previous releases such as Avengers: Endgame (Rs 53.10 crore) and Avengers: Infinity War (Rs 31.30 crore) have topped the charts, but the second instalment in the Doctor Strange franchise has performed in league with them.