Culture, Outfits, and Colombia: Diving Deeper into the Oscar-Winning ‘Encanto’

Dive Deeper into Culture, Realism (and Colombia) in ‘Encanto’

A (some would say unhealthy) amount of time spent on Twitter threads and Reddit discussions about Encanto revealed interesting facts. People from the Minas Gerais region of Brazil said they use their chins to gesture (with some even mentioning pouts); another pointed out that Mirabel’s gesture is something they’ve seen in their family from Maranhão.

While there are several (severaaaal) intricate details in the way the costumes are designed for the different characters– like the motifs for their powers and Mirabel’s outfit featuring all the powers etc.– the fashion is inspired from different regions and parts of Colombia’s history.