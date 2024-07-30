Deadpool & Wolverine BO Day 4: Ryan Reynolds Film Mints Rs 73 crore in India

advertisement
Deadpool and Wolverine's box office performance has created a sensation at the box office. In its first weekend in India, the Marvel film earned Rs 66.15 crore. According to early estimates by Sacnilk, it earned Rs 7 crore on its first Monday, bringing its four-day total to Rs 73.65 crore.
Directed by Shawn Levy and starring Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, Deadpool and Wolverine was released on Friday, 26 July. It opened with Rs 21 crore on its first day and earned Rs 22 crore on both the second and third days.
This film achieved one of the top 10 biggest Hollywood openings in India, alongside movies like Avengers: Endgame, Avatar: The Way of Water, Spiderman: No Way Home, Avengers: Infinity War, and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.
The film saw quite a big drop in footfalls, as it was a working day on Monday.
