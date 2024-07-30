Deadpool & Wolverine BO Day 4: Ryan Reynolds Film Mints Rs 73 crore in India

Directed by Shawn Levy and starring Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, Deadpool and Wolverine was released on Friday, 26 July. It opened with Rs 21 crore on its first day and earned Rs 22 crore on both the second and third days.

This film achieved one of the top 10 biggest Hollywood openings in India, alongside movies like Avengers: Endgame, Avatar: The Way of Water, Spiderman: No Way Home, Avengers: Infinity War, and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

The film saw quite a big drop in footfalls, as it was a working day on Monday.