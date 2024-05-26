Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Entertainment Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Cinema Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Cannes 2024 Winners List: 'Anora', 'All We Imagine as Light' Win Big

Cannes 2024 Winners List: 'Anora', 'All We Imagine as Light' Win Big

Mohammad Rasoulof’s 'The Seed of The Sacred Fig' won the special award (the Prix Special) at the 2024 Cannes.
Quint Entertainment
Cinema
Published:

The posters for All We Imagine as Light and Anora.

|

(Photo Courtesy: IMDb/ Instagram)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>The posters for<em> All We Imagine as Light</em> and<em> Anora.</em></p></div>
ADVERTISEMENT

At the 77th Cannes film festival, Sean Baker’s Anora won the festival’s highest honour, the Palme d’Or. It was in competition with films like Francis Ford Coppola’s Megalopolis, Jacques Audiard’s Emilia Perez, Ali Abbasi’s The Apprentice, and Yorgos Lanthimos’ Kinds of Kindness. Also in Competition were Payal Kapadia’s All We Imagine As Light and Mohammad Rasoulof’s The Seed of The Sacred Fig which won the Grand Prix and a special award (the Prix Special) respectively.

Anasuya Sengupta bagged the Best Actress award in the Un Certain Regard category for her role in Bulgarian director Konstantin Bojanov’s The Shameless. She is the first Indian artiste to win the honour. Kapadia, additionally, is the first Indian filmmaker to win the Grand Prix.

During his speech, Anora’s director Sean Baker dedicated the award to “all sex workers past, present and future”. Anora tells the story of a sex worker from Brooklyn who marries the son of an oligarch. This year’s Best Actress award went to Audiard’s Emilia Perez and four of the film’s stars shared the honour.

Here’s the complete list of winners at the Cannes 2024:

Competition

Palme d’Or:

Anora, Sean Baker

Grand Prix:

All We Imagine as Light, Payal Kapadia

Best Director:

Miguel Gomes, Grand Tour

Best Actor:

Jesse Plemons, Kinds of Kindness

Best Actress(es):

Adriana Paz, Zoe Saldaña, Karla Sofía Gascón, and Selena Gomez, Emilia Pérez

Jury Prize:

Emilia Pérez

Special Award (Prix Spécial):

Mohammad Rasoulof, The Seed of the Sacred Fig

Screenplay:

Coralie Fargeat, The Substance

Un Certain Regard

Un Certain Regard Prize:

Black Dog, Guan Hu

Jury Prize:

The Story of Souleymane, Boris Lojkine

Best Director Prize:

(ex aequo) The Damned, Roberto Minervini; On Becoming a Guinea Fowl, Rungano Nyoni Performance Awards:

The Shameless, Anasuya Sengupta; The Story of Souleymane, Abou Sangare

Youth Prize:

Holy Cow! (Vingt Dieux), Louise Courvoisier

Special Mention:

Norah, Tawfik Alzaidi

Honorary Palme d’Or

Meryl Streep
Studio Ghibli
George Lucas

Critics' Week

Grand Prize:

Simon of the Mountain, Federico Luis

French Touch Prize:

Blue Sun Palace, Constance Tsang

GAN Foundation Award for Distribution:

Jour2Fête, Julie Keeps Quiet

Louis Roederer Foundation Rising Star Award:

Ricardo Teodoro, Baby

Leitz Cine Discovery Prize (short film):

Guil Sela, Montsouris Park

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Camera d’Or:

Winner: Armand, Halfdan Ullman Tondel

Special Mention: Mongrel, Chiang Wei Liang, You Qiao Yin

Short Film Palme d’Or:

Winner: The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent, Nebojša Slijepčević

Special Mention: Bad for a Moment, Daniel Soares

Golden Eye Documentary Prize

Ernest Cole: Lost and Found and The Brink of Dreams

Queer Palm

Three Kilometers to the End of the World

Palme Dog:

Kodi, Dog on Trial

FIPRESCI Award (Competition)

The Seed of the Sacred Fig, Mohammad Rasoulof

FIPRESCI Award (Un Certain Regard)

The Story of Souleymane, Boris Lojkine

FIPRESCI Award (Parallel Sections)

Desert of Namibia, Yoko Yamanaka

Directors' Fortnight

Europa Cinemas Label:

The Other Way Around, Jonás Trueba

Society of Dramatic Authors and Composers Prize:

This Life of Mine, Sophie Fillières

Audience Choice Award:

Universal Language, Matthew Rankin

Cinéfondation

First Prize:

Sunflowers Were the First Ones to Know…, Chidananda S Naik

Second Prize:

Out of the Window Through the Wall, Asya Segalovich
The Chaos She Left Behind, Nikos Kolioukos

Third Prize:

Bunnyhood, Mansi Maheshwari

Also ReadPayal Kapadia Scripts History; All We Imagine As Light Wins Grand Prix at Cannes

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL FOR NEXT