Cannes 2024 Winners List: 'Anora', 'All We Imagine as Light' Win Big

The posters for All We Imagine as Light and Anora.
(Photo Courtesy: IMDb/ Instagram)
At the 77th Cannes film festival, Sean Baker’s Anora won the festival’s highest honour, the Palme d’Or. It was in competition with films like Francis Ford Coppola’s Megalopolis, Jacques Audiard’s Emilia Perez, Ali Abbasi’s The Apprentice, and Yorgos Lanthimos’ Kinds of Kindness. Also in Competition were Payal Kapadia’s All We Imagine As Light and Mohammad Rasoulof’s The Seed of The Sacred Fig which won the Grand Prix and a special award (the Prix Special) respectively.
Anasuya Sengupta bagged the Best Actress award in the Un Certain Regard category for her role in Bulgarian director Konstantin Bojanov’s The Shameless. She is the first Indian artiste to win the honour. Kapadia, additionally, is the first Indian filmmaker to win the Grand Prix.
During his speech, Anora’s director Sean Baker dedicated the award to “all sex workers past, present and future”. Anora tells the story of a sex worker from Brooklyn who marries the son of an oligarch. This year’s Best Actress award went to Audiard’s Emilia Perez and four of the film’s stars shared the honour.
Here’s the complete list of winners at the Cannes 2024:
Palme d’Or:
Anora, Sean Baker
Grand Prix:
All We Imagine as Light, Payal Kapadia
Best Director:
Miguel Gomes, Grand Tour
Best Actor:
Jesse Plemons, Kinds of Kindness
Best Actress(es):
Adriana Paz, Zoe Saldaña, Karla Sofía Gascón, and Selena Gomez, Emilia Pérez
Jury Prize:
Emilia Pérez
Special Award (Prix Spécial):
Mohammad Rasoulof, The Seed of the Sacred Fig
Screenplay:
Coralie Fargeat, The Substance
Un Certain Regard Prize:
Black Dog, Guan Hu
Jury Prize:
The Story of Souleymane, Boris Lojkine
Best Director Prize:
(ex aequo) The Damned, Roberto Minervini; On Becoming a Guinea Fowl, Rungano Nyoni Performance Awards:
The Shameless, Anasuya Sengupta; The Story of Souleymane, Abou Sangare
Youth Prize:
Holy Cow! (Vingt Dieux), Louise Courvoisier
Special Mention:
Norah, Tawfik Alzaidi
Meryl Streep
Studio Ghibli
George Lucas
Grand Prize:
Simon of the Mountain, Federico Luis
French Touch Prize:
Blue Sun Palace, Constance Tsang
GAN Foundation Award for Distribution:
Jour2Fête, Julie Keeps Quiet
Louis Roederer Foundation Rising Star Award:
Ricardo Teodoro, Baby
Leitz Cine Discovery Prize (short film):
Guil Sela, Montsouris Park
Winner: Armand, Halfdan Ullman Tondel
Special Mention: Mongrel, Chiang Wei Liang, You Qiao Yin
Winner: The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent, Nebojša Slijepčević
Special Mention: Bad for a Moment, Daniel Soares
Ernest Cole: Lost and Found and The Brink of Dreams
Three Kilometers to the End of the World
Kodi, Dog on Trial
The Seed of the Sacred Fig, Mohammad Rasoulof
The Story of Souleymane, Boris Lojkine
Desert of Namibia, Yoko Yamanaka
Europa Cinemas Label:
The Other Way Around, Jonás Trueba
Society of Dramatic Authors and Composers Prize:
This Life of Mine, Sophie Fillières
Audience Choice Award:
Universal Language, Matthew Rankin
First Prize:
Sunflowers Were the First Ones to Know…, Chidananda S Naik
Second Prize:
Out of the Window Through the Wall, Asya Segalovich
The Chaos She Left Behind, Nikos Kolioukos
Third Prize:
Bunnyhood, Mansi Maheshwari
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: undefined