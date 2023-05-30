Chamkila Teaser: Diljit Dosanjh's Film Revisits the Life of Amar Singh Chamkila

Sharing the first teaser of the film with fans, Netflix captioned the post, "Jo naam saalon se aapke dil aur dimaag pe chaaya hai woh ab aapke saamne aaya hai (The name that has ruled over your mind and heart is now here for you to witness). Watch the untold story of Punjab’s highest record-selling artist, Amar Singh #Chamkila, coming soon only on Netflix!

Have a look at it here: