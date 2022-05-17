Cannes Film Festival 2022: How to Watch Live Streaming of the Event?

Cannes Film Festival 2022 Red Carpet Live Streaming details
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
The 75th Cannes Film Festival of France is all set to begin from Tuesday, 17 May 2022. The prestigious film festivals is scheduled to go on till Saturday, 28 May 2022.
Cannes, being one of the 'big three' major film festivals is known for selecting and screening some of the best movies from around the world. Moreover, it is also popular for its red-carpet event.
How to watch Cannes Live Stream?
Interested viewers can watch the red-carpet event of the famous Cannes Film Festival on its official YouTube channel i.e. Festival de Cannes (Officiel).
India is the Official Country of Honour at Cannes Film Market, in the 75th edition of the festival. This makes India the first country to be conferred with such an honour by Cannes, reported All India Radio News.
India's largest ever official contingent will walk the red carpet at Cannes to mark this special occasion, on Tuesday. The contingent will include Union Minister of Information & Broadcasting Anurag Thakur along with Indian artists like Nawazuddin Siddiqui, R Madhavan, Pooja Hegde, Shekhar Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai, AR Rahman, etc.
Rocketry – The Nambi Effect by R Madhavan
Godavari by Nikhil Mahajan
Alpha Beta Gamma by Shankar Srikumar
Boomba Ride by Biswajit Bora
Dhuin by Achal Mishra
Tree Full of Parrots by Jayaraj Rajasekharan Nair
Check this space regularly for further updates about Cannes Film Festival 2022.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)